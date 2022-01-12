LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church January 9 service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Savior, like a Shepherd Lead Us”, “He Leadeth Me” and “In His Time”. The service was concluded with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “In God’s Timing” and reading the scripture from Habakkuk 2:3, Galatians 4:4. Pastor Bonnie started with asking the congregation how their perfect world would be like. It is something that we all want, a perfect world. God has told us that He will give us a perfect world. Jesus was born at the perfect time, the world came into existence at the perfect time, you were born at the perfect time according to God. Jesus came into this world at the perfect time and He will come back at the perfect time. That is a promise that God has told us all.

We, as Christians, know that everything is planned by God and executed at the perfect time in our lives to bring glory to Him. Nothing, absolutely nothing happens outside of God’s perfect Will. Sometimes, we have to wait for things, but they come at the perfect time because of the perfect plans that God has for His children. Even Paul, in scriptures, says the Jesus’ coming was in the fullness of time. This means that it was a date set in time by God and when it was time, Jesus came. This tells us that God’s control over the timing of events in our lives are done by His Will and not our own. God’s timing is always perfect because God is perfect. We know that God has perfect timing, He has given us the perfect gift, Jesus, at the right time, and with the perfect purpose, to redeem us.

In the Old Testament, it spoke or implied the coming of a Messiah to save the world. God could have had this happen at any time, but He chose to wait until the right time to come as a baby, incarnated, to bring salvation to the world. It was the perfect time for Jesus to come into this world. As we read through the New Testament and the scriptures, we see how the birth escalated to everything else that happened.

In our world, we seem to wait on answers from God. We pray and pray and no answers come. God is telling us while we wait, that He has the perfect time to answer us. He is putting things together for His glory and sometimes He changes our prayers to what He has for us. He always has the perfect plan for each of us, even when we don’t know what it is. We have tunnel vision to what we want, God sees the big picture and knows more than we do and what will make us better and sing praises to Him. While we wait on God to answer us, we must be humble to realize that it isn’t about us getting what we want, but God getting glory. As we wait, we are trusting God to open our eyes to see how God is faithful to those who rely on Him. We all love to have our prayers answered the way we want them, sometimes God has us wait so we see how great He is. Sometimes, we only go to God when we want something, not to go to Him to thank Him for what He already has done. God wants a relationship with us, not being our “genie” in a bottle. As we wait for the perfect timing, we should learn to depend on Him more. We need to continue to pray and to stand on the promises that God has spoken to us about. Sometimes, we feel God is slow in answering our prayers, but He never is, He answers them at the right time. God is telling us, it may not be today, or tomorrow, but He will answer us at His right time.

We need to remember that God is still on the throne, He will never fail us, to remember all the blessings and miracles He has already done for us, and that He has a plan for our lives and all we need to do is to trust Him.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting Cereal for the Food Pantry in the month of January. Bible Study begins at 1 p.m. every Tuesday. January 23 will be the church’s annual business meeting. If there is snow on the roof, do not park by the side of the church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon. When there is no school due to the weather, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events of that day will be cancelled.

