LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Jan. 19, on four site plan review applications for medical marijuana retail stores on Main Street.

The hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, followed by a regular board meeting, Town Manager Amanda Allen said.

The retail establishments are:

• The Gas Station at 57 Main St., adjacent to Cumberland Farms in the former Puffin Stop building.

• Fish Meadow Cannabis at 93 Main St., adjacent to Food City in the former Liberty Tax office.

• Tree Top Crops, 72 Main St., in Central Plaza.

• BJ’s Cannabis at 75 Main St., the building that housed The Whittemore Realty Group at the intersection of Reynolds Avenue.

Residents voted 482-257 on Nov. 2 to allow medical marijuana businesses in town. The vote enacted the Ordinance to Allow and Regulate Medical Marijuana Retail Stores, Cultivation Facilities and Product Manufacturing Facilities.

According to the ordinance, a medical marijuana establishment must be 500 feet from the property line of a public or private prekindergarten-to-grade 12 school, or a day care center licensed by the state.

Proposed operating hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Selectmen will have the final say on a license for any medical marijuana establishments to operate within the town.

