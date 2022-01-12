LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday, Jan. 19, on four site plan review applications for medical marijuana retail stores on Main Street.
The hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office, followed by a regular board meeting, Town Manager Amanda Allen said.
The retail establishments are:
• The Gas Station at 57 Main St., adjacent to Cumberland Farms in the former Puffin Stop building.
• Fish Meadow Cannabis at 93 Main St., adjacent to Food City in the former Liberty Tax office.
• Tree Top Crops, 72 Main St., in Central Plaza.
• BJ’s Cannabis at 75 Main St., the building that housed The Whittemore Realty Group at the intersection of Reynolds Avenue.
Residents voted 482-257 on Nov. 2 to allow medical marijuana businesses in town. The vote enacted the Ordinance to Allow and Regulate Medical Marijuana Retail Stores, Cultivation Facilities and Product Manufacturing Facilities.
According to the ordinance, a medical marijuana establishment must be 500 feet from the property line of a public or private prekindergarten-to-grade 12 school, or a day care center licensed by the state.
Proposed operating hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Selectmen will have the final say on a license for any medical marijuana establishments to operate within the town.
