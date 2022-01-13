DIXFIELD — Interim Town Manager Alicia Conn has been selected to be the permanent manager, contingent on a background check, salary and contract negotiations, she said Wednesday.

Selectmen voted 3-1 Monday to appoint her, nearly two months after naming her to the temporary position.

She replaced James McLamb who was terminated after six months on the job.

Ricky Davis, Richard Pickett and Pete Holman voted in favor; Chairman Norm Mitchell opposed.

“It’s a great honor, and an even greater responsibility, and I look forward to helping to see some of these projects through we started,” Conn said. “I also look forward to taking things in a positive direction and I welcome community input.”

Conn has been deputy treasurer, deputy clerk and deputy tax collector since March 1, 2021.

She said she decided to apply for the manager’s job around the time she was asked to fill in Nov. 22.

“My duties have been very broad and I’ve been drawing on my previous municipal experience,” she said. “In an office as small as this, everybody has to be able to do everything.”

She said she’s received help from previous managers for the town and the Maine Municipal Association, as well as in-office resources.

Conn said the Town Office will be closed Wednesdays for the next month because she and Theresa Hemingway and the only two employees there. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

