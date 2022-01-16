FARMINGTON — The Martin Luther King Jr. Day service planned for noon Monday over Zoom has been postponed due to weather.
“The weather forecast sadly makes it 50% likely we will have a power outage tomorrow morning, and so the decision has been made to postpone the service,” organizer Anne Smith wrote in an email Sunday night.
Smith said guest speaker Alyne Cistone was expected to get back to organizers with an alternative date, probably later this week.
The same Zoom link will be used once the service is rescheduled.
The link: us02web.zoom.us/j/85967121968?pwd=akJFZlBtKzhEblo3NXFqeXdLMllPUT09.
For more information, email Smith at [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Maine hospitals see slight drop in COVID-19 patients
-
Nation / World
As ash cloud lifts, flights sent to assess Tonga damage after volcanic eruption
-
Maine
Three adults, two children displaced when fire destroys Skowhegan home
-
Business
Pandemic hasn’t slowed China’s love for U.S. lobster
-
Nation / World
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff