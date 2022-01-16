FARMINGTON — The Martin Luther King Jr. Day service planned for noon Monday over Zoom has been postponed due to weather.

“The weather forecast sadly makes it 50% likely we will have a power outage tomorrow morning, and so the decision has been made to postpone the service,” organizer Anne Smith wrote in an email Sunday night.

Smith said guest speaker Alyne Cistone was expected to get back to organizers with an alternative date, probably later this week.

The same Zoom link will be used once the service is rescheduled.

The link: us02web.zoom.us/j/85967121968?pwd=akJFZlBtKzhEblo3NXFqeXdLMllPUT09.

For more information, email Smith at [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: