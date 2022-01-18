STRONG — A fire destroyed an unoccupied mobile home Sunday night at 489 South Strong Road, also known as state Route 149, Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said Tuesday.

The home had recently changed hands and some work was being done on it, he said. The current owner is Sharon Jones of Phillips, he said.

The cause of the fire will be undetermined because of the debris, he said.

A state fire investigator was at the scene Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, it was fully involved in flames. Flames were coming out of every side of the building and the roof, Boyd said. It was reported at about 10:50 p.m.

The place was unoccupied, Boyd said.

About 20 firefighters from Strong, Farmington, New Vineyard, Phillips and Temple responded. Water was shuttled from about 2½ miles away from the in-town hydrant system, Boyd said.

“There was very little left of the mobile home. It is a complete loss,” he said.

Firefighters cleared the scene early Monday. There were no injuries.

