FARMINGTON — The Martin Luther King Jr Day service originally scheduled for noon Monday will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The service was postponed due to the threat of power outages during the winter storm Monday.
As originally planned, there will be no in-person service. The link: us02web.zoom.us/j/85967121968?pwd=akJFZlBtKzhEblo3NXFqeXdLMllPUT09.
For more information, email organizer Anne Smith at [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Simmons and Harris could be traded to Kings by 76ers
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics trade power forward Hernangomez in cost-saving measure
-
Sports
‘Joey Franchise’ is toast of Cincinnati as Bengals advance
-
Sports
Buccaneers coach fined for slapping player in helmet
-
Schools & Education
‘Once-in-a-lifetime teacher,’ Isaiah Davis, recognized for his ‘ridiculous schemes’