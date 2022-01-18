FARMINGTON — The Martin Luther King Jr Day service originally scheduled for noon Monday will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

The service was postponed due to the threat of power outages during the winter storm Monday.

As originally planned, there will be no in-person service. The link: us02web.zoom.us/j/85967121968?pwd=akJFZlBtKzhEblo3NXFqeXdLMllPUT09.

For more information, email organizer Anne Smith at [email protected]

 

