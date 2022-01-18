KIBBY TOWNSHIP — A Mt. Vernon man was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he attempted to do a wheelie on a snowmobile and it landed on him, according to Mark Latti, spokesman from Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Justin Brickett, 23, was off-trail riding with a friend on another snowmobile when Brickett crashed in this northern Franklin County township about 11 a.m.

Brickett was riding a 2020 Polaris RMK when he attempted to bring the front of the sled off the ground, Lattie wrote in an email. The machine went end over end and landed on him with the handlebars pinning his chest to the ground.

His friend removed the sled, and called 911.

Brickett had frostbite and severe trauma to his chest. He was taken by rescue sled to an ambulance that took him to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to Latti.

The Maine Warden Service, Eustis Fire Rescue Department, US Border Patrol, and Northstar EMS responded to the crash.

