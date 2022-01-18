Mark Bickford of Jay, left, president of the Andy Valley Riders Snowmobile Club, and member Charlie Huff of Jay clean off a snow groomer Tuesday after going over the Whistle Stop Trail from Jay to Wilton and back. It was the first time grooming this year, Bickford said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Mark Bickford of Jay, right, president of the Andy Valley Riders Snowmobile Club, and member Charlie Huff clean snow from a groomer Tuesday after going over the Whistle Stop Trail from Jay to Wilton and back. It was the first grooming of the season. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

