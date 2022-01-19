JAY — Nomination papers are available at the Town Office for a selectman, three school district directors and two water district trustees in the April 26 municipal elections.

Papers are due at the office Feb. 25. The annual Town Meeting and elections will be by balloting at the polls April 26 at the Spruce Mountain Middle School gym.

There is one three-year position of third selectperson, assessor and overseer of the poor. It’s held by Lee Ann Dalessandro, who was elected in April 2021 to fill a one-year vacancy.

The Regional School Unit 73 board has a two-year seat and two, three-year seats up for election. The two-year seat is held by Brandi Galgano, who was appointed in December to serve until the April election.

One of the three-year seats was held by Michael Morrell who resigned in November. The other two are held by J. Lynn Ouellette and Doug DiPasquale.

There is a three-year trustee position each for the Jay Village Water District and North Jay Water District. They are held by Leslie “Les” Gatchell and Stephan Franchetti, respectively.

