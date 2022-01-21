REGION — Archie’s, Inc gained first place position in the MVRBL with a 5-1 record and has played 1 more game than Hotel Rumford (4-1) and Smart Care PT (4-1) who suffered their first loss of the season. Jay (0-5) accepted a forfeit loss and gave up a bye.

In game one of the day, Cannatopia Runners (2-3) had just enough fire power to outpace Horrace Mann Insurance (2-3), 94-84. They led by a narrow margin most of the game, but pulled away late. The Runners were directed by a strong performance from Hunter Meeks with 36 points, while Brandon Mitchell had 22 and Juan Agramorte added 17 more. HM Ins was led by Jonah Sauter with 34 points (10 threes), Brett Frey 31 (6 threes) and Jack True 12.

Then, Archies trashed The Thunder, 100-61. Archies’ Eric Berry had 31 points (3 threes) and was helped by 26 (5 threes) from Kindle Bonsal, 16 (4 threes) from Owen Jones, and 10 each from Brett Archibald and Glen Dubois (3 threes). The Thunder (1-5) were directed by Riley Flynn with 17 points, Will Bean 16 and Draven Finnegan10.

Lastly, Hotel Rumford used their experienced veterans to pull out a 78-73 victory over Smart Care. The Hotel was behind most of the game, but managed some key outside shooting, foul shooting and ball control to take over the lead in the last 5 minutes. They got balanced scoring from Will Sorenson with 17 points, Craig Milledge 15, Robbie Babb 14 and Scot New and Eric Canwell 13 each. While both teams were missing key players, the game was well played and competitive. Smart Care’s Nick St Germain had 21 points, Mateo Lapointe 17, Blake Rothwell 15 and Nate Shultz 14.

