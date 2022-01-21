NEWTON, MA — Iva Willis, a Lasell University student from New Vineyard, participated in the Lasell University institution’s annual Career Readiness Symposium.

Willis presented an original research project on the intersection of sociology and criminology, “Drug and Alcohol Abuse.” The presentation incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism and career & self-development.

Lasell’s Career Readiness Symposium takes place every fall and asks students to present original research, projects, or field skills that align with core career competencies shared by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). Part of the Symposium’s goal is to collectively assist students in identifying and pursuing opportunities that allow them to become proficient in those areas as preparation for successful transitions into the workplace.

