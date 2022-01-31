STRONG — A dog and a cat died early Monday when fire ripped through a mobile home on Church Hill Road, Fire Chief Duayne Boyd said.

Owner Russell Dyer was at work when the fire was reported at 3:48 a.m., Boyd said. By the time firefighters arrived the house was engulfed in flames.

Boyd said he was unsure of the cause.

The home was not insured.

About 15 firefighters responded from Strong, Phillips and Salem Township, shuttling water from a hydrant at the bottom of Church Hill Road. Other mutual aid departments called out were canceled.

