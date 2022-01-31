LIVERMORE FALLS — Town officials have postponed a meeting to consider final approval for four medical marijuana retail stores on Main Street until 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Town Office.

The meeting was initially scheduled for Tuesday.

The retail establishments are:

• The Gas Station at 57 Main St., adjacent to Cumberland Farms in the former Puffin Stop building.

• Fish Meadow Cannabis at 93 Main St., adjacent to Food City in the former Liberty Tax office.

• Tree Top Crops, 72 Main St., in Central Plaza.

• BJ’s Cannabis at 75 Main St., the building that housed The Whittemore Realty Group at the intersection of Reynolds Avenue.

