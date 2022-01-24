LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will consider issuing final approval for four medical marijuana retail stores on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Town Office.

The Planning Board voted unanimously Wednesday to accept four site review applications for the proposed businesses, following a public hearing, Town Manager Amanda Allen said.

The retail establishments are:

• The Gas Station at 57 Main St., adjacent to Cumberland Farms in the former Puffin Stop building.

• Fish Meadow Cannabis at 93 Main St., adjacent to Food City in the former Liberty Tax office.

• Tree Top Crops, 72 Main St., in Central Plaza.

• BJ’s Cannabis at 75 Main St., the building that housed The Whittemore Realty Group at the intersection of Reynolds Avenue.

Jay Nichols, the town’s code enforcement officer, said that there will be no marijuana cultivation on site at the stores.

Residents voted 482-257 on Nov. 2 to allow medical marijuana businesses in town. The vote enacted the Ordinance to Allow and Regulate Medical Marijuana Retail Stores, Cultivation Facilities and Product Manufacturing Facilities.

Selectmen have the final say on what sites will be issued licenses, according to the ordinance.

