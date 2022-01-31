FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 (RSU 9) had to send middle schoolers home early Monday, Jan. 31, after an issue with heating at Mt. Blue Middle School.

At 10:21 a.m. Monday morning, a message was posted to the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page informing parents and the community that the middle school “ran out of oil” the night before. While waiting for the delivery to come in and the building to warm back up, middle school students were bussed alongside high schoolers to the Mt. Blue campus. They were planning to keep the students in the gym until they could return to the middle school.

The post said this message had been sent out to families at 7:30 a.m., but that it “did not reach all MBMS families.”

“It should go without saying that we will find out what happened and make sure that a mistake like this does not happen again,” Superintendent Chris Elkington signed off.

An update was posted minutes later informing the community that they were sending middle school students home for the day. They offered students bussing home but said students could be picked up at the middle school if parents chose to do so.

“Unfortunately, on this cold day, it is going to take us too long to bring Mt. Blue Middle School’s heat up to support all of our classrooms,” Elkington wrote. “Our schools are on a heating oil delivery plan that is supposed to not allow this kind of error to occur. As soon as we find out what happened we will correct it and let you know what happened.”

In a letter to families sent later in the day, MBMS Principal James Black wrote that “the dismissal of students is always a last resort effort after all other possibilities are exhausted.”

He wrote that “the heat has been restored … and the temperature is steadily rising.”

As of now, the district plans to have “a regular school day” at the middle school Tuesday, Feb. 1.

It is unclear what went wrong with communications in the morning before the start of school day. The district had not responded to the Franklin Journal by the time of publication. The story will be updated with any new information.

