INDUSTRY — A Madison woman was injured Wednesday after she lost control of the vehicle she was driving on West Mills Road and it rolled over, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Kelly Knight, 44, who was driving a 2007 Nissan Titan, injured her hip and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Nichols wrote in an email.

The crash occurred at about 12:41 p.m., and the vehicle had illegally attached plates on it, he said.

Sgt. Nathan Bean will be following up with possible charges against the driver for illegal attachment.

