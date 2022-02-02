FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow the interim county clerk to work part-time.

Clerk Vickie Braley of Jay will be paid at the same rate, $30 an hour. She had been working full-time.

Braley, who had been finance manager, deputy treasurer and deputy clerk, had planned to retire on Dec. 30. She announced her intent in October.

About a month later, commissioners named her interim county clerk. She said at the time that she would work until February.

Braley has worked for the county for about 10 years.

Diane Dunham of Temple was hired to be financial manager in mid-November.

Braley had been filling in for County Clerk Julie Magoon who went on family leave in late May and has not returned to work.

Braley said Wednesday that she will be available as needed until a county clerk is hired. The position has not been advertised, she said.

OTHER COUNTY BUSINESS

Commissioners on Tuesday received an overview of several projects that could be funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

One would be an addition to the jail to provide space for medical and psychological services for those in custody.

The current space is basically a closet, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

The Board of Visitors, an oversight advisory committee of citizens, wrote in a 2020 report that the medical space is too small and needs to be updated. Committee members on the board are identified by the sheriff to represent the interests of Franklin County.

There would be a separate space for people who are sick and and one for psychological services to be provided. The medical space would have two cells for sick inmates, an examination room and a doctor’s office, Nichols said. The overall addition would be 1,250 square feet to 1,500 square feet. Nichols said he received an estimate of about $600,000 for the work. He was surprised because he thought it would be more, he said.

The engineering and design work is estimated to cost about $38,000. Commissioners made no decisions on this project and several others and are waiting to learn what needs to be done for the septic system at the jail.

