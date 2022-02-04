WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan.25

Men’s High Game scratch: John Gregoire 241, Tony White 203, Ryan Cushman 196

Mens High Series scratch: John Gregoire 630, Tony White 545, Ryan Cushman 539

Mens High Game handicap: John Gregoire 269, Albert Farmer 237, Ryan Cushman 232,

Mens High Series handicap: John Gregoire 714, Ryan Cushman 647, Tony White 620

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 192, Cleo Barker 156, Cathy Walton 151,

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 560, Cleo Barker 428, Cathy Walton 414

Women High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 231, Cleo Barker 226, Cathy Walton 219

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 677, Cleo Barker 638, Cathy Walton 621

Wednesday Night Ladies, Week of Jan. 26.

Teams: Just One More 89-47: Mines in the Gutter 82-54, Living on a Spare 80-56, Designs by Darlene 72-64, Bowling Belles 72-64, Wreckin Balls 64-72, Got the Splits 40-96, Coffee Beans 37-99.

Games: Michelle Perkins 179, Vicky Kinsey 177, Heather Malone 166, Michelle Young 157, Rocell Marcellino 152, Mellissa Malone 150, Natasha Richard 146, Jess Pescitelli 138, Michelle Monroe 138. Series: Michelle Perkins 431, Rocell Marcellino 392, Michelle Young 390, Heather Malone 387, Mellissia Malone 376, Vicky Kinsey 352, Jolene Luce 352, Jackie Willett 350, Natasha Richard 350

