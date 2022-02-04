WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan.25
Men’s High Game scratch: John Gregoire 241, Tony White 203, Ryan Cushman 196
Mens High Series scratch: John Gregoire 630, Tony White 545, Ryan Cushman 539
Mens High Game handicap: John Gregoire 269, Albert Farmer 237, Ryan Cushman 232,
Mens High Series handicap: John Gregoire 714, Ryan Cushman 647, Tony White 620
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 192, Cleo Barker 156, Cathy Walton 151,
Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 560, Cleo Barker 428, Cathy Walton 414
Women High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 231, Cleo Barker 226, Cathy Walton 219
Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 677, Cleo Barker 638, Cathy Walton 621
Wednesday Night Ladies, Week of Jan. 26.
Teams: Just One More 89-47: Mines in the Gutter 82-54, Living on a Spare 80-56, Designs by Darlene 72-64, Bowling Belles 72-64, Wreckin Balls 64-72, Got the Splits 40-96, Coffee Beans 37-99.
Games: Michelle Perkins 179, Vicky Kinsey 177, Heather Malone 166, Michelle Young 157, Rocell Marcellino 152, Mellissa Malone 150, Natasha Richard 146, Jess Pescitelli 138, Michelle Monroe 138. Series: Michelle Perkins 431, Rocell Marcellino 392, Michelle Young 390, Heather Malone 387, Mellissia Malone 376, Vicky Kinsey 352, Jolene Luce 352, Jackie Willett 350, Natasha Richard 350
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Cannatopia Runners upset Archies in MVRBL
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
Strengthening LD1826
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt. Blue Middle School honor roll