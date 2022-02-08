FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted Tuesday to postpone the annual Town Meeting from March 28 to April 25 in order to review and approve the warrant.

The warrant was a late addition to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, and Selectman Matthew Smith wanted time to review the articles.

Executive Assistant Nancy Martin said the printing company for the annual town report needs about 45 days to make copies. The report includes the warrant and is usually available before the meeting.

Selectman Joshua Bell suggested going over the additional employee raises approved in January in executive session next Tuesday, before approving the warrant. Those raises brought some employees up to the rates paid by similarly sized towns.

When the board approved the $8.5 million budget for 2022, he voted against any department budget that included pay increases beyond the 7.3% cost-of-living adjustment approved in December.

The board had asked Town Manager Christian Waller to make recommendations to bring some employees’ pay closer to those in similarly sized Maine towns.

Smith said after Tuesday’s meeting that he doubted decisions on the warrant articles would be made after the executive session next week.

In other business, the board voted 3-2 to give employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic hazard pay based on how long they’ve worked for the town. The money would come from the town’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Smith said after the meeting that those who have worked more than two years will receive $2,000; those who have worked one to two years, $1,500; those who have worked six months to a year, $1,000, and those who have worked less than six months, $500.

Some residents who worked through the pandemic didn’t have the option for hazard pay, Bell noted.

Smith, Fogg and Selectman Scott Landry voted for those amounts; Bell and Bunker were opposed.

In another matter, the sewer department has requested $15,000 from the town’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act, Waller said.

Tri-County Mental Health has requested $50,000 from that federal allotment.

Expanding broadband internet service and upgrading the Community Center roof have also been mentioned for consideration.

“If broadband is considered, the larger the amount set aside, the more interest providers would have for partnerships,” Waller said. Town funds could be used as matches for other opportunities, he said. In Wilton, $1 from the town brought $10 from providers who partnered with the town, he added.

Bunker favored getting the maximum amount for the Community Center roof, lessening the amount needed from taxes.

