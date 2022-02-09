CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A Wilton driver received a minor injury Tuesday when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving collided with a logging truck that had skidded over the centerline of slippery Route 27.
Ricky Tanguay, 32, of Quebec was driving north with a tractor-trailer load of logs when the trailer went into a skid north of the S-turns and into the oncoming lane. A rig driven south by Timothy Amburg, 44, of Wilton hit the trailer, Carrabassett Valley officer Michael Yoder said Wednesday.
A railing on the logging truck broke, spilling some of the logs onto the road and left others hanging off the side, Yoder said.
A good Samaritan helped clear the logs with his truck plow and sawed those hanging off the truck, Yoder said. “He was a really big help,” he said, and wished he knew his name to thank him.
Carrabassett Valley Fire Department controlled traffic while the road was cleared.
NorthStar EMS ambulance medical personnel checked the drivers at the scene, Yoder said. Amburg had a minor facial laceration, he said. Neither driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The log truck is owned by Les Placements Jean-Luc Tanguay Inc. of Quebec. The second truck, which had significant damage, is owned by Thorndike & Sons of Strong, Yoder said.
The collision, which Yoder said was weather related, was reported about 1:30 p.m.
