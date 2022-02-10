FARMINGTON — The last year has been one of action for downtown Farmington’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies (CES). Director Bonita Lehigh has seen many visions set at the CES’s inception manifest.

Related Young entrepreneurs to open store in Farmington

More recently, they’ve garnered nearly $100,000 in grants and donations for their “Making Home Possible” initiative to build tiny homes for homeless or housing-insecure youth.

In recent weeks, Lehigh launched another one of her visions: the CES’s new “Makerspace.”

The Makerspace is a program where people of all ages can learn how to “start their own business, develop prototypes and create products for selling,” CES Communications Coordinator Sara Taylor said.

Lehigh wants the Makerspace to serve as “a hub for entrepreneurship,” one of the many “moving parts” in the CES’ mission.

The space, itself, has a slew of machines to help entrepreneurs in training to make their products. They include:

•A glowforge, which is a laser cutter that can cut through, score or engrave 3,000 different materials including wood, acrylic, metal, and cardboard

• A Cricut machine, which is a “silhouette cutting machine” that can make vinyl stickers, post cards, print on items like t-shirts, etc.

• A laminator

• A button maker

• A 3-D printer, with which one youngster, Layla, is creating a line of plastic building blocks (similar to LEGOs) called “La La Land”

Down the line, Lehigh hopes to start a carpentry shop in the basement to offer workshops.

Beyond learning how to create the actual products, Taylor said CES will teach students other entrepreneurial skills like “how to budget and invest their money back into making more products so that they can grow their own little micro business.”

The Makerspace and CES as a whole will of course foster the development of more small businesses in Farmington and Franklin County. But Lehigh has other goals in mind for the Makerspace.

“I think [the Makerspace can achieve] everything from socialization, to creativity, to an opportunity to earn money doing what you enjoy doing,” Lehigh said.

Taylor added that creating and then selling your own products directly in the CES gift shop will be “validating” for participants.

“There’s something totally empowering about using your own creativity and seeing other people [find] value in it,” Taylor said.

Lehigh is optimistic that while they create the CES/Makerspace “playbook [and] structures … as they go,” it will also hopefully “serve as a template for other communities to follow that have similar needs.”

The needs, issues to address in Franklin County, which Lehigh has already discussed at length, include poverty, unemployment, homelessness, intergenerational substance abuse, food insecurity, etc. — particularly among younger generations.

Though the Makerspace has only just launched, Lehigh already has success stories. Sophie Haley-Vigue, 16, began developing a jewelry brand when the CES first opened in mid 2020. In December, Haley-Vigue earned over $900 from selling her goods.

Her accomplishments are more than monetary, Lehigh said.

Haley-Vigue has “picked up job skills” and “learned to advocate for herself.” In fact, Haley-Vigue learned how to “negotiate” — which is a skill she recently unleashed on Lehigh when she wanted more hours working in the store during their slower, post-holiday season.

“She’s empowered,” Lehigh said.

“It’s enjoyable to learn here. I’m not scared to ask questions or ask for help. It’s a very open-minded space,” said 18-year-old Kaylynn Greenman, the CES’s bookkeeper in training. “You’re automatically welcomed. You have space to figure out what works for you and what doesn’t. And you’re not discouraged … I’m excited to come here every day.”

It’s clear how much passion, time and energy has been dedicated to the CES and Makerspace. During the interview, Lehigh got visibly emotional while Greenman talked about how she enjoyed learning at the CES.

“It’s nice to see [the CES’s direct impact],” Lehigh said, tearing up. “It’s not perfect yet, but it’s there.”

“We’re setting the foundation,” Greenman added.

The CES is enrolling students of all ages to the Makerspace program on a rolling basis. Then, the CES holds a training session where students can learn about how to use the different machines safely and successfully.

Taylor said there will be a “learning curve” for participants to understand the ins and outs of the Makerspace. But, “it’s good to learn,” she added.

Following the training session, participants can use the tools in the Makerspace on their own to develop their brands. The CES will offer participants a $25 gift card with which they can buy materials right in the shop to create their first set of things to sell.

By offering participants a kickstart with the gift cards, Taylor said they will initially earn 100% of the profits. Makerspace students will continue to earn 100% of the profits as long as they volunteer at the CES eight hours a month.

The CES is continually enrolling Makerspace students with training sessions every other Tuesday. Those interested can learn more at cesmaine.com/entrepreneurs or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CESMaine1.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: