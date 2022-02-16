LIVERMORE — A dog died in a fire that destroyed a house Tuesday at 1664 Federal Road, Fire Chief Donald Castonguay said Wednesday.

A Livermore firefighter was “slightly injured” when he fell through the kitchen floor. Castonguay said he talked to him Wednesday and he was all right.

The homeowner, Steve Harlow, was at work when the fire started about 4 p.m.

The chief said Harlow told him the property is insured.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal were at the site Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was electrical, Castonguay said. The fire rekindled just before 8 p.m.

About 50 firefighters from eight departments responded, along with NorthStar EMS ambulance, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police.

The American Red Cross was called to assist Harlow, who has a place to live not far from his house, Castonguay said.

