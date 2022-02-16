CHESTERVILLE — A woman lost her home and its contents late Tuesday in a fire at 18 Caldwell Lane, Assistant Fire Chief John Archer said Wednesday.

Tiffany Gerrish got out safely, Archer said. Her sister, who lives next door, saw the fire at the mobile home and addition, called 911 and then checked to be sure Gerrish was out, he said.

No one was injured, Archer said.

The sister told officials the fire started around the wood stove, Archer said. It was reported about 11 p.m.

When Archer arrived, the roof had caved in, he said. The home is in a remote area near Sanborn Hill Road and was not insured, he said.

About 25 firefighters from Chesterville, Farmington, Jay, Temple and Wilton, and NorthStar EMS ambulance service responded.

The American Red Cross was to meet Wednesday morning with Gerrish, who stayed with a relative Tuesday night.

