JAY — A Livermore woman was injured Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer truck tire blew up and pieces of rubber hit her car on state Route 4 in North Jay, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Brenda Lachapelle, 75, was driving north and the rig driven by Troy Jordan, 39, of Turner was headed south when the tire blew near Look Brook Circle, the chief said.

Lachapelle’s car went of the road and hit a pole, Caton said.

Jordan pulled the rig from Nicols Brothers Trucking in Mexico into Riverside Kwik Stop in Jay, not realizing what had happened, Caton said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel examined Lachapelle, who may have had minor injuries, Caton said.

Officer Rex Schweighofer was assisted at the 6 p.m. accident by Jay Fire Rescue Department.

