FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 (RSU 9) presented three staff members with the Longevity Award for 35 years of service.

David Alexander, Roger Bolduc and Debby Muise were honored at the RSU 9 Board of Director’s Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting.

Alexander, Bolduc and Muise were given glass apple trophies for their time at RSU 9 and honored with speeches — to which they all received standing ovations.

Board of Directors Chairperson Carol Coles read the speeches aloud during the meeting.

The first honoree was Alexander, who has worked in a variety of operations and maintenance positions over the years.

Coles read that Alexander is “a dependable asset to RSU 9 and is a perfect example of being part of this team.

“He has devoted his life to the schools, staff, and most importantly, the students … that’s why we all call him ‘Awesome Dave,'” Coles read.

Next up was Roger Bolduc, a math teacher at Mt. Blue Campus and coach. RSU 9 highlighted Bolduc for his ability to find a way to reach all students and show them they are valued.

“He is passionate, insightful, and eager to make a difference in the lives of his students while holding them accountable for learning,” Coles read. “Roger is a man of integrity, respected for his dedication and incredible work ethic.”

Finally, Muise was honored. Muise is an English teacher at Mt. Blue Campus and runs the theater program at RSU 9.

“[Muise] has a gentle presence. She speaks with eloquence, intelligence, and heart,” Coles read. “Debby works hard behind the scenes and is an integral member of our campus.”

RSU 9 honored Muise for creating a “safe space” in the theater program where students are “encouraged to explore aspects of playwriting and directing.”

“[Muise] loves theater but doesn’t necessarily love the limelight that comes with it,” Coles continued. “For Deb, the theater isn’t about her vision and voice; theater is about her students.”

Muise, Bolduc and Alexander reached 35 years of service in 2021. However, Jennifer Pooler, executive assistant to the superintendent, said that it took some time for the glass apples to come in.

The handblown apples were made by RSU 9 graduate Matt Frost of Frost Glassworks, Mt. Blue Regional School District said on their Facebook page.

The board also announced the RSU 9 staff members of the month for January. The professional staff member of the month is Maria Howatt, a science teacher at Mt. Blue Campus. The support staff member of the month is Andrew Rothert, a mechanic at the bus garage.

