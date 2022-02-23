FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday night voted to put remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds toward repairing the Community Center roof.

Farmington will receive just under $820,000 from the federal relief program. Half was to be received in August 2021, the remainder a year later.

About $93,000 for hazard pay and $4,800 for a broadband study have been approved using the federal aid, Town Manager Christian Waller said.

At the Feb. 8 meeting selectmen voted to use ARPA funds for hazard pay for workers.

In July 2021, the board was told $79,530.51 of a $155,000 Center for Tech and Civic Life grant had to be returned because the Community Center roof would not support an HVAC system to heat, cool and ventilate the building. At that time, Preferred Construction Management of Portland was hired to provide a detailed project estimate for $1,920. The money was to be taken from the Community Center Building Reserve Account.

“In 1998 or 1999 there was a structural analysis done on the roof,” then-Town Manager Richard Davis said. “At that time it didn’t meet the modern snow load requirements. The roof must have been leaking at that time. Rather than put in the amount of money we were looking at at the time, in order to stop the leaks, we put a rubber membrane on it.”

A 2001 engineering report on the roof is still accurate in terms of what needs to be done, Waller said. Costs have gone up significantly, he noted.

“If you’re estimating, 30% to 35% would be a fairly reasonable increase,” Waller added. “We don’t know how much the roof might be, could be another $200,000 to $300,000. Might potentially need to borrow the rest.”

Selectman Joshua Bell said if any federal funds were left they could be used toward other requested projects.

Earlier in the meeting a request from Safe Voices for $10,000 in ARPA funds was tabled because Selectmen Scott Landry and Michael Fogg were absent. Selectman Stephan Bunker said he would prefer having all five members present for that vote. Selectmen Joshua Bell and Matthew Smith agreed.

Safe Voices assists survivors of domestic abuse and sex trafficking in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties, Executive Director Elise Johansen said. Only a third of the building in Farmington, which houses the Safe Voices resource center and offices, is being utilized, she said.

An almost $2 million expansion project is underway to provide emergency shelter, Johansen said. Over the next 40 years vouchers will allow people to move in, take that voucher with them when they leave, then another person moves in, she said.

“There’s none like it in Franklin County,” Bunker said.

People needing a secure place to stay have said they frequently stay in an unhealthy environment because they don’t want to move out of Franklin County, Johansen said. “This is a piece of a comprehensive, holistic approach to domestic violence and drug trafficking, which we know is happening in our county,” she noted.

Every town in Franklin and Androscoggin counties has been asked for funds but none have responded, Johansen said. Franklin County commissioners approved $50,000 of the $75,000 in ARPA funds requested.

Two pieces not negotiable, regardless of funding availability, are heat pumps and the security system, Johansen said. “I’ve given the go-ahead for those to go forward, will figure out how to move forward with furnishing the rest of the building if need be.”

Johansen said her philosophy is, “The abuser does all the abusing. The victim has to create, start an entirely new life to feel safe.”

Selectmen also approved the ballot for the municipal elections that will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the Community Center. Selectmen voted at the last meeting to postpone the annual town meeting until April 25 to give time to review the warrant articles.

A special meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the full board to go over those articles, if all selectmen can attend.

