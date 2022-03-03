WELD — In the municipal elections Tuesday, March 1, Tom Skolfield and Rebecca Durant-Vining won seats on the Budget Committee.

Two three-year seats on the committee were sought by three people — Skolfield and incumbents Durant-Vining and Ernestine Hutchinson. Skolfield, a former selectperson received 47 votes. Durant-Vining got 66 and Hutchinson 40.

This was the first time members were elected to the Budget Committee. Previously selectpersons appointed them.

In uncontested races Richard Doughty received 81 votes for a three-year selectperson term while Naomi Doughty received 80 votes for a five-year term on the Planning Board. Laureen “Laurie” Pratt received one write-in vote for the Planning Board.

Richard and Naomi are currently the chairs of their respective boards.

