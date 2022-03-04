Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay announces their Friday Take Out Meal Menu. March 4, Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, chili and chocolate chip blondes for dessert for $12. March 11 will be ham boiled dinner, potato, carrots, turnip, cabbage and brownies for dessert, also $12. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

FARMINGTON — Fish chowder take out meal, Wednesday, March 09, March 16, & March 23 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Price: Free —Donations accepted. Every Wed. morning the Trinity UMC cooks and special biscuit maker, cook up delicious fresh biscuits and larges pots of fish chowder for the community to enjoy! The take out meal can be picked up at the front door on Wed. at 11:30-12:30 each week through the months of Jan., Feb. and March. Cancellations due to bad weather will be announce on WKTJ and channels 6 & 8

Fostering needed

REGION — Join A Family for ME on March 29, from 6-8 p.m., for a live, virtual conversation about becoming a foster/adoptive parent in Maine. Foster and adoptive parents will be joining professionals to answer your questions not only about foster care and adoption, but also about what it means to parent youth from various backgrounds, identities, and cultures. Registration closes March 26. The event will be presented via Zoom. To register please go to: https://afamilyformemaine.org/ or https://www.tickettailor.com/events/afamilyforme/647158 for a virtual open house, or email: [email protected] for more information.

« Previous

filed under: