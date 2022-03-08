RANGELEY — A New York woman broke several bones Friday after she drove a snowmobile into a pressure ridge on Rangeley Lake.

Denise Weber, 50, of Baiting Hollow, New York, was driving a 2016 Ski-Doo MXZ 600 across a portion of Rangeley Lake at about 2 p.m. toward Moose Alley Restaurant, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, wrote in an email Tuesday.

Weber told emergency responders she was driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the pressure ridge, and was thrown from her snowmobile, according to Latti.

Her husband was driving behind her but was not close enough to see the crash happen. He came upon it quickly and called 911, Latti wrote.

Weber broke her pelvis, ribs and suffered possible lung trauma, he wrote.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and took Weber by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Weber was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Rangeley Police Department and Rangeley and Eustis Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

