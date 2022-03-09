REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a new five-session online food science club for ages 9–13 meeting weekly 3:30–4:30 p.m. March 22–April 19.

Participants in the “4-H Virtual Food Science Club” will explore food science topics, including leavening agents, egg proteins, dairy fermentation, gluten, and browning in fruits and vegetables with hands-on techniques used by food scientists. UMaine Extension 4-H community education assistant Cindy Rogers and UMaine graduate student Ella Glatter will lead the club.The club is free to join; registration is required by March 10 and limited to 10 participants. Register on the 4-H club webpage. Some materials will be provided. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.832.0343; [email protected]. More information also is available on the Extension 4-H virtual learning hub webpage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: