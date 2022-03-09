FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday approved the transfer of a marijuana license and appointed Troy D. Luther Sr. to three town committees.

The adult use marijuana license was transferred to Charles “Chad” Crandall, owner of Blue Sky Labs at 361 Wilton Road.

“It’s a basic license transfer,” Crandall said before the vote. He said he has 10 licenses.

“Jacob Anjelakis had a license for an adult marijuana store by the bridge,” Code Enforcement Officer Steven Kaiser said Wednesday morning. “Crandall bought it.”

Blue Sky Labs is in the former Family Dollar store. Crandall told selectmen at the Dec. 28, 2021, meeting the purchase was to create a campus and be more efficient.

For committee appointments, Luther will serve as an associate member on the Conservation Commission and an alternate on the Planning Board, both for one year. He was appointed to a three-year seat on the Recreation Committee.

Selectman Scott Landry asked if Luther was a registered voter.

“No,” Selectman Matthew Smith said. “He pays property taxes, lives here.”

Landry noted he has seen that Luther’s vehicle has Vermont plates.

“He’s been here a while,” Smith said and suggested Luther be reminded about changing the plates.

A person who establishes residency in Maine has 30 days to convert vehicle registrations and titles, according to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

