INDUSTRY — Voters at Saturday’s annual Town Meeting will be asked to raise $50,000 to add to the $22,000 raised last year for the design and construction of a new town garage.

“The architect and engineer don’t have their final figures to us yet,” Town Clerk Angelia Davis said. “We want to put some money in there to hopefully get started on it this year.”

“We hope to have everything to present to the voters at a special town meeting in the month of June,” Selectman Chairman Earl “Lee” Ireland said in a text Tuesday.

The garage will replace the one next to the Town Hall at 1033 Industry Road.

“The roof is leaking, there’s a lot of issues with it and we can’t get the new truck into it,” Road Commissioner Joe Parody said last year. “We can go in but we can’t close the door.”

He said there should be room for their new equipment and a better work area to take care of it.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the Town Hall. Elections will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at the Town Hall. Selectman Stewart Durrell is unopposed for another three-year term. No one is running for a two-year seat for the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors. Mark Prentiss is on the board.

The municipal budget for 2022 is $608,402.21 or $3,171.61 less than this year’s $611,573.82. It’s a 0.52% decrease.

The summer road budget is $13,258.54 less than last year and the winter road budget is $20,264.43 less. Last year, voters raised $75,000 and $80,000, respectively. There was a surplus that was carried forward for 2022, Davis said Tuesday.

No money is being raised for a trash collection weekend or for the swim program.

“The swim program hasn’t been used in years,” Davis said. “If someone did want to use it, we would take money out of administration.”

« Previous

filed under: