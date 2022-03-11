FARMINGTON — A local woman was treated and released from a hospital after a car she was riding in hit black ice Thursday night as it went around corner on Route 4, rolled and slid into a utility pole.

The car driven by Kain Lovejoy, 22, of Farmington rolled once it hit the dry pavement near Currier Road and the Fairbanks Union Church, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Friday.

A high-voltage power line came down and was under the car, interim Fire Rescue Chief TD Hardy said.

The utility pole was not knocked down, he said. The line was live and caught fire.

Passenger Izabel Morin, 20, of Farmington told responders she received a shock when she got out of the car. She was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by a NorthStar EMS ambulance where she was treated and released, hospital spokeswoman Jill Gray said.

Farmington police Sgt. Jesse Clement was assisted at the scene by firefighters at the crash reported at 9:46 p.m. Central Maine Power shut down power to the area going as far to the Phillips area until the line could be fixed. The road was closed

Firefighters closed the road, and traffic was rerouted around the site. It was reopened at about 11 p.m., Cote said.

« Previous

filed under: