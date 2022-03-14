NEW SHARON — A New Vineyard driver was listed in fair condition Monday at a Portland hospital after he and his infant son were seriously injured in a crash Sunday on U.S. Route 2.

A Subaru Legacy driven by Nicholas Walker, 26, hit a snowdrift, struck a utility pole and several large trees, and landed on its roof, according to a statement Sunday from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

On Monday, Walker was listed in fair condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland, a hospital spokesperson said.

The condition of his 5-month-old infant son — who was in a child safety seat — was unknown Monday.

The child was seriously injured and was taken by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center after the crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m.

Preliminary information suggests that “aggressive driving, speed and road conditions” are possible contributing factors in the crash, according to Sunday’s statement.

“It will be some time before there is any new information” on the crash, Katharine England, digital media coordinator for the Maine State Police, wrote in an email Monday.

