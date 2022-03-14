RANGELEY — A local woman was killed Monday afternoon when her snowmobile crashed into trees in Lower Cupsuptic Township in northern Oxford County, Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said.

Marjorie Davan, 52, of Oquossoc village was the third snowmobile in a line of four sleds driven by friends when she failed to negotiate a left turn on ITS 84, Latti said. She crashed into a thicket of trees and was thrown from her 2016 Polaris Pro S 600. The last sled in her group came across the wreckage and found her unresponsive, Latti said.

Authorities were called and Davan was given CPR but died at the scene, Latti said. Her body was transported to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.

An investigation by the Maine Warden Service indicates she was likely traveling too fast entering the turn, Latti said. Davan was wearing a helmet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, he said.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted at the scene by NorthStar Ambulance, US Border Patrol, Rangeley Fire Department and the Rangeley Police Department.

« Previous

filed under: