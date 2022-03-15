LIVERMORE — Selectpersons on Tuesday night authorized paying the highway crew an extra $2 per hour through April 1.

“With them being shorthanded on the highway, we usually give them a couple bucks extra an hour just for the rest of the winter,” Chairman Mark Chretien said. “Just two pay periods then winter will be done.”

“We did it last time,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. Someone got done in November, he noted. “They did it that whole winter with just three of them,” he added.

The $2 per hour will be on top of the crew’s regular pay, Chretien said.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller will post the part-time position.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: