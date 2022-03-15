Dorothy “Dot” White, center, is recognized Monday by Jay selectpersons and Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere with the 2022 Spirit of American Foundation Tribute for her community volunteerism and dedication. The 2021 Town Report is dedicated to her. White’s sons, Steven, left, and Jeffrey, right, sit with her during the Select Board meeting at Jay Elementary School. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

JAY — Dorothy “Dot” White, 93, was recognized Monday by the Select Board and town manager for her community service, “exemplary citizenship and outstanding achievement and honor brought upon the community.”

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere presented the lifelong Jay resident with a 2022 Spirit of America Foundation Tribute and a 2021 Town Report dedicated to her.

LaFreniere read the board’s tribute to White, who was flanked by her sons, Jeffrey White and Steven White and his wife, Judy.

White “has been an active member of the community for more than 30 years as a receptionist at Jay Elementary School, playing the organ at Jay Baptist Church for over 65 years, and serving as the president of the Jay Historical Society,” LaFreniere read.

Dot White, 93, of Jay is was presented Monday with a copy of the 2021 Town of Jay Annual Report by Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere. The report cover has a photo of White standing next to the gazebo she was instrumental in getting installed on the lawn next to the Town Office/Police Station. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

White also achieved a dream last year: to have a gazebo placed on the lawn next to the Town Office/Police Station. She spent years raising nearly $7,000 to purchase the 12-foot gazebo. She collected donations at the election polls and sold tote bags with a gazebo printed on the front, among other fundraising projects.

The gazebo was installed last year by members of the Public Works crew and Jay building contractor and Selectperson Tom Goding, who volunteered his time.

“I am overwhelmed,” White said Monday during the presentation. It was a pleasure doing it, she said.

“It is wonderful,” she said Tuesday. “I was very pleased.”

White also earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and a minor in music at age 89 from the University of Maine at Farmington.

filed under:
jay maine, listen
