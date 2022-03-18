CHESTERVILLE — Voters on Friday elected John Archer and Tim LeSiege to serve three years on the Select Board.
Archer received 122 votes and LeSiege had 94. Chairwoman Tiffany Estabrook received 49 votes.
Two three-year positions were available with the two candidates receiving the most votes elected.
Archer and Estabrook had held those seats, while LeSiege had held a one-year term.
Sandra Gilbert-Lord received 123 votes for a one-year term on the Select Board.
Also unopposed was incumbent Dorothy “Dee” Robinson seeking a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors. She received 128 votes.
The town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall, 409 Dutch Gap Road.
