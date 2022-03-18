WILTON — Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, March 8

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 246, Ryan Cushman 216, Stephen Adams 183

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 629, Ryan Cushman 569, Lee Nile 507

Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 268, Ryan Cushman 252, Albert Farmer 230

Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 695, Ryan Cushman 677, Skip Johnson 620

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 183, Cathy Walton 155, Cleo Barker 131

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 531, Cathy Walton 410, Cleo Barker 369

Women High Game handicap: Terri Bailey 232, Cathy Walton 222, Mariah Barden 218

Women’s High Series handicap: Terri Bailey 654, Mariah Barden 636, Cathy Walton 611

Wednesday Night Ladies week of March 9

Teams: Living on a Spare 118-66, Mines in The Gutter 112-72; Just One More 107-77; Bowling Belles 96-88 Designs by Darlene 92-92, Wreckin Balls 86-98, Got the Splits 64-120 Coffee Beans 53-131.

Games: Mellissa Malone 198, Michelle Monroe 198, Heather Malone 179, Kay Seefeldt 173, Vicky Kinsey 167, Lynn Chellis 165, Natasha Richard 159, Trish Davis 147

Series: Mellissa Malone 510, Heather Malone 474, Lynn Chellis 459, Michelle Monroe 429 Cecile Willett 411, Vicky Kinsey 405, Natasha Richard 404 Kelly Couture 402.

« Previous

filed under: