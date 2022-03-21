WILTON — A Dixfield man turned himself in to local police Monday after a domestic disturbance and a vehicle crash Saturday, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox said Monday.
Cody Abbott, 27, gave himself up at the Police Department. He is charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and one count each of domestic violence reckless conduct and threatening display of a firearm, according to the chief’s email.
Convictions for reckless conduct and domestic violence reckless conduct are punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Officer Brian Lynch responded to a disturbance at 2:45 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, later identified as Abbott, fled and crashed his vehicle on Weld Road in Wilton. He fled from there before an officer arrived, Wilcox said.
“We are appreciative of our partnering law enforcement and public safety agencies for their help,” Wilcox wrote.
