JAY — Goode Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, has announced a $30 million investment in Jocko Fuel, a rapidly growing provider of premium sports and lifestyle nutritional products.

Jocko Fuel is the new entity. Previously, Origin Labs owned the primary brand Jocko Fuel and the headquarters and warehouse/distribution location in Jay, Nicole Beach, spokeswoman for the companies, said.

Origin USA, doing business as Origin BJJ, is the manufacturing company that purchased the former McCleary farm property on Route 4 in Farmington. It has locations in Farmington and Wilton, plus a storefront in Farmington, according to Beach.

The management team of Jocko Fuel is led by Pete Roberts, co-founder and chief executive officer. He is supported by Brian Littlefield, co-founder and chief product officer, Joe Masciantonio, chief revenue officer, and Don Miller, chief financial officer, according to a release.

“The strategic investment from Goode Partners validates Jocko Fuel’s track record of significant growth and will help enable the emergence of Jocko Fuel products as the better alternative for conscious consumers and as a household name,” Roberts said in a release. “Goode has extensive experience partnering with high-growth consumer brands, and we are glad to have found a strategic partner who believes in our core mission to provide clean, natural and functional products to our loyal and rapidly growing customer base.”

“We are excited to partner with Jocko Fuel, Jocko, and management,” David Oddi, partner of Goode Partners, said in the release. “Pete and his team have done an incredible job developing highly efficacious and great-tasting products to meet evolving consumer demands. We stand ready to assist the company during this important stage of growth,” he said. Goode Partners has previously invested in multiple leading brands in the food and beverage industry, backing market disruptors including Dave’s Killer Bread, Strong Roots, La Colombe, and, most recently, ReadyWise. “Our customers are people that want to be smarter, stronger, faster and better,” according to Jocko Willink, a retired, decorated U.S. Navy Seal who entered a partnership with Roberts and established the drink in 2017. “That means just about every person on the planet. We have been making products that have helped countless people improve all aspects of their lives.” Together they conceptualized the Jocko Fuel brand. A year later, the product line was launched with the introduction of the first and all-time best-selling product, Joint Warfare. The company’s product line has grown to include GO energy drinks, MÖLK protein powders, preworkout powders, Greens powder and other supplement products delivered in multiple formats, according to the release. The company sells products through a balanced omni-channel model, including direct-to-consumer through the company’s website, Amazon and key retail partnerships, including Vitamin Shoppe and Wawa, among others. More information on Jocko Fuel can be found on the company’s website www.jockofuel.com. Goode Partners focuses exclusively on investment opportunities in the food/beverage, branded consumer products, restaurant, retail, apparel and direct marketing sectors. Goode seeks to partner with the owners and managers of well-positioned, high-growth potential consumer-oriented companies. More information on Goode Partners and its team can be found on the firm’s website www.goodepartners.com.

