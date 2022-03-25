WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies Week of March 16

Teams: Living on a Spare 120-72, Mines in the Gutter 115-77, Just One More 115-77, Bowling Belles 101-91, Designs By Darlene 98-94, Wreckin Balls 86-106, Got The Splits 70-122, Coffee Beans 55-137.

Games: Natasha Richard 202, Kelly Couture 194, Michelle Perkins 188, Lynn Chellis 187, Heather Malone 163, Cecile Willett 154, Melissa Malone 152, Vicky Kinsey 146, Lisa Dube 146, Kay Seefeldt 146.

Series: Lynn Chellis 542, Natasha Richard 500, Kelly Couture 455, Michelle Perkins 452, Cecile Willett 433, Vicky Kinsey 427, Melissa Malone 419, Heather Malone 415.

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, March 15

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 255, Stephen Adams 207, Albert Farmer 180

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 657, Stephen Adams 579, Skip Johnson 506

Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 276, Stephen Adams 241, Albert Farmer 234

Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 720, Stephen Adams 681, Skip Johnson 668

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 188, Judy Cubby 159, Cleo Barker 157

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 486, Cleo Barker 428, Judy Cubby 382

Women High Game handicap: Terri Bailey 248, Judy Cubby 245, Cleo Barker 226

Women’s High Series handicap: Terri Bailey 674, Judy Cubby 640, Cleo Barker 635

