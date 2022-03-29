FARMINGTON — Four selectmen were elected Monday night to serve on the Franklin County Budget Committee.

Selectmen from each of the three districts choose one to represent them on the committee.

The election took into account the new makeup of the commission districts based on population and in accord with the emergency apportionment bill, LD 895, that Gov. Janet Mills signed on Jan. 5.

It is the second time selectmen voted to elect committee members since March 7.

Tom Goding of Jay was elected to represent District 1. It includes Carthage, Dallas Plantation, Jay, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Perkins and Washington townships, Weld, Townships Letter D and E, and Wilton. Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton represents the district.

In District 2, Stephan Bunker of Farmington was elected to a one-year term and Scott Landry, also of Farmington, to a three-year term. There were two openings to be filled. The district includes Temple, Farmington and Chesterville. Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington represents the district.

Morgan Dunham of Phillips was elected to a three-year term representing District 3. It includes Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Central Franklin, Eustis, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, North Franklin, Phillips, Rangeley, Strong and Wyman Township. Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong represents the district.

The Budget Committee tentatively set its first meeting for April 20.

