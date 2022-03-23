FARMINGTON — Franklin County selectmen will hold a second vote on Monday to elect selectpersons to the county Budget Committee due to January changes at the state level in line with population reapportionment.

The election is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the commissioners’ office at the county courthouse.

Gov. Janet Mills signed emergency apportionment bill LD 895 on Jan. 5.

District 1 now includes towns of Carthage, Dallas Plantation, Jay, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Perkins and Washington townships, Weld, and Townships Letter D and E, and Wilton. Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton serves that district.

District 2 is now made up of Temple, Farmington and Chesterville. District 2 is represented by Commissioner Lance Harvell of Farmington.

District 3 consists of Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Central Franklin, Eustis, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, North Franklin, Phillips, Rangeley, Strong, and Wyman Township. The district is represented by Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong.

“It has come to our attention that pursuant to the Emergency Legislation enacted by the 130th Maine Legislature that the Districts in the County are now in a new configuration,” county Financial Manager Diane Dunham wrote in an email.

“In an effort to allow for the opportunity for new towns in the re-organized districts we will hold another Caucus,” Dunham wrote.

New Sharon Selectman Travis Pond was elected on March 7 to serve on the Budget Committee in District 2. Now, if he wants to seek reelection, he will need to run in District 3.

Chesterville Selectperson Tiffany Estabrook was not reelected to the Select Board.

There were three vacant positions on the committee prior to the March 7 election. Three selectmen from each of the three districts serve on the nine-member committee.

The three county districts as finalized in the bill differ from the suggested districts in the law voted on by Franklin County voters in November, because the districts need to be within 5% of the ideal district size for population, Emily Cook, a spokeswoman for the Maine Secretary of State Office, said in January.

Franklin County residents voted 5,673 to 4,077 in November to increase the three commissioners and districts to five and to stagger terms.

The three reapportioned districts will stay in place until Nov. 5, 2024, when the three increase to five.

