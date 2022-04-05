FARMINGTON — A local man was injured Monday afternoon when he was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street as he crossed Main Street against the traffic signal’s no crossing signal, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.

A 2016 GMC Acadia driven by Chlorissa Plaisted, 31, of Jay was coming down Broadway from the Industry side and the light turned green. She was making a left turn from Broadway onto Main Street.

As she turned, a pedestrian Rodney Stump, 80, of Farmington was crossing the road from a blind spot on foot in violation of the no crossing sign on the traffic signal, Nichols wrote in an email.

Plaisted attempted to stop the vehicle but struck the pedestrian knocking him to the ground, according to Nichols.

Sgt. Jacob Richards and Deputy Andrew Morgan responded at 4:07 p.m. to the report of the collision at the request of Farmington Police Department. The Farmington officer was busy handling another call.

Stump was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department responded to assist at the scene.

