FARMINGTON — Two special presentations were made during the selectmen meeting Tuesday evening, April 12.

The town report was dedicated to Stephan Bunker. He is a selectman and a member of the Fire Rescue Department. He also serves on the recycling and revolving loan fund committees.

“Every year we dedicate the town report to a very deserving individual,” Selectman Chair Matthew Smith said. “[Bunker] has been a long upstanding citizen of the town, has put in countless hours to the betterment of the town.

“Every year is a good year, but this one I think is very deserving,” Smith said. “He is one of my mentors, one of my very good friends. It is well deserved, doesn’t mean you are off the hook. You can’t retire. Thank you for all your time and effort to the town.”

“Farmington has been my adopted home – I’m from away,” Bunker said. He has lived in Farmington since 1965, spending time in the military but always returning, he noted.

“I have had a lot of opportunities to leave, something always brings me back,” Bunker said. “Farmington is the best little town there is in the state to be from. I am surrounded by great employees, staff, great citizens. Your hearts poured out in September when we had our explosion.”

The March edition of Down East magazine recognized Farmington, Bunker said.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have this,” he noted. “I will always want to call [Farmington] my home. Thank you.”

Police Chief Kenneth Charles then recognized K-9 handler and patrol officer Ethan Boyd. Information about Boyd is included in the town report, he noted.

“We’ve had a lot of turnover which means new employees,” Charles said. Boyd volunteered to be the training officer which meant additional responsibilities, he noted. Boyd has handled many really big investigations with one leading to the recovery of fentanyl and firearms associated with the narcotics trade, Charles added.

“This was a ruse to get [Boyd] here for something else, I’m rewarding him with the Farmington Police Department Lifesaving Award,” Charles said.

On March 26 Boyd was working his assigned shift when the county communications center received a call of a man down at a local restaurant. First on the scene, Boyd located the man who wasn’t breathing and administered two doses of Narcan after recognizing signs and symptoms of a possible narcotics overdose. Rescue breathing was provided by Boyd until NorthStar ambulance arrived, after which he continued to provide assistance. The man revived and was able to walk to the ambulance.

“Without a doubt your quick response and adherence to training resulted in a life saved,” Charles said.

