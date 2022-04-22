FARMINGTON — At their April 14 meeting, Farmington Rotary was treated to a presentation by Simon Mtuy who lives on the slopes of Kilimanjaro and was recently visiting University of Maine at Farmington. Simon is a climate-change and HIV-prevention activist who has raised money and awareness by running up Kilimanjaro and other high peaks.

As an Extreme Runner – one of the best in the world – he has ascended Kilimanjaro, a World Heritage Site, in nine hours with no oxygen which would take the average person several days to complete. Simon is the founding member and president of the Rotary Club of Murango.

He also is a professional guide for the last 27 years, leading trips up his beloved Kilimanjaro which 60,000 people climb a year; a beekeeper, and community leader. Not only was he visiting UMF on his trip to the U.S., but he was also fitting in a 100K extreme race!

You can listen to a presentation by Simon on Mt. Blue TV or click here: https://vimeo.com/699602420.

Farmington Rotary welcomes all to its meetings every Thursday at 7 am at the North Dining Hall at UMF.

Advertisement

« Previous

filed under: