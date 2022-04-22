The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 pm., at 550 Industry Road in Farmington

They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 pm.

Pets this week are: Ms. Pants, 4 to 6 Years, Female: Hi there! My name is Ms. Pants. I am a sweet and outgoing lady when it comes to people. I love head pats and following you around the cat room for attention. I’m not a huge fan of the other animals here, so I’d love to find a home where I can be your only pet.

Harry, Male, Pitbull Mix, 1-2 Years Old: Meet Harry! This sweet, active, and outgoing boy recently arrived in Maine from Mississippi and he is looking for his furever home. Harry is very social and energetic. He absolutely loves going for walks and being with his people. Harry would love to meet your current dog if you already have one to see if they can be friends. Unfortunately, Harry doesn’t do well with cats, so his furever home will need to be feline free.

