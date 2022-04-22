Flowers for Food fundraiser

JAY — After a long white winter, the return of spring color is so welcome! The annual Flowers for Food fundraiser will bring thousands of freshly cut daffodils for everyone’s enjoyment. They will come from local gardens (Gnome Gardens and friends), be cut and prepared by volunteers, and made available on April 22 at Otis Credit Union and on May 6 , the Friday before Mother’s Day, during business hours. The Berry Fruit Farm will have self-serve during that time and Food City will also be a site for picking up daffodils. If anyone needs information about the daffodil fundraiser, please call Martina Eastman at 897-3171. She also would welcome volunteers for the sale sites or daffodils from abundant gardens.

Cemetery association

CHESTERVILLE — The Webster Cemetery Association will hold its 102 annual meeting on Sunday, April 24, 2 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FARMINGTON – Healthy Community Coalition is hosting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic at the University of Maine at Farmington on Wednesday April 27, 3-6 p.m. at 274 Front Street in Farmington. Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome. Those attending will be administered their choice of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and can get their first, second, first booster dose, or second booster for those ages 50 and older. Individuals attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card with them. Those with health insurance are asked to bring their cards with them also, but insurance is not mandatory. To learn more, visit fchn.org/hcc-covid.

Supper

Advertisement

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW post 3335 continues to have Friday night take-out suppers. The April 22 meal will feature chicken Alfredo, garlic bread and blueberry cake for $11. On April 29 they will be serving pot roast, mashed potatoes, carrots with chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting for $13. Takeout meals begin serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Film Screening

FARMINGTON —April 25, 7 p.m., UMF Emery Community Arts Center, Academy St., Farmington: “Fannie’s Last Supper”

A team of chefs recreates a 12-course feast drawn from Fannie Farmer’s Boston Cooking-School Cook Book. The documentary also examines the history of cookery and the food industry, offering a glimpse into the labor and leisure of New England in the early 1900s.

Luncheons

INDUSTRY— May 5, the Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with FREE lunch at noon. These luncheons usually will be held the first Thursday of each month starting with May 5, June 2 and July 7. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci at 778-6722 or Amy at 778-4158.

Plant and Food Sales

INDUSTRY — May 28, Annual Plant Sales and Food Sales, in Industry, 2 events.

Advertisement

Industry Town Hall, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., benefits local youth programs. For more info or to donate plants call Maria at 578-1200 or Val at 779-7753. Shorey Chapel, 1109 Industry Road, 9 am to 12 p.m., benefits the Building Preservation Fund, for more info call Judy/Dale at 778-2157

Sales

LIVERMORE — There will be a Craft and Food Sale May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Livermore Community Building, located at 25 Church Street (in front of the Town Garage). Call 212-8960 if interested in renting a craft table.

Maine Fiddlehead Festival

FARMINGTON—After a two-year hiatus, the popular Maine Fiddlehead Festival is slated for a revival on Saturday, April 30, rain or shine 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus of the University of Maine at Farmington. The event takes place in the courtyard between the Olsen Student Center and Roberts Learning Center buildings at the southern end of the UMF campus. Parking is available in nearby university lots located on High Street and on lower Main Street near Abbott Park.

Scholarship

WILTON — The 2022 application for Wilton Scholarship/Hazel Chaney awards for college and trade programs is now available at the Wilton Town Office and online at the MBHS School Counseling website. All current and former graduates of Mt. Blue High School, Foster Tech, and ABE from Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden, and Weld are eligible. Applications must be returned or postmarked by May 14 for full awards. Late applications will receive partial awards if funds allow. Call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894 for more info.

Advertisement

Spring Fling

LIVERMORE FALLS — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness month. SAPARS is hosting a Spring Fling event at Fitness Stylz Fitness Center, rooms 3 and 4, on April 23, 3-7 p.m. This event is for children and families to come together in support of our organization and continuing the work to end sexual violence and abuse in our communities. SAPARS invites you to join us for a night of fun and dancing in support of Sexual Abuse Awareness month located at 17 Depot St. Livermore Falls. Admission is $4 per person. Music will be provided by DJ Sugar Momma. There will also be raffles and a 50/50 drawing, a bake sale and light snacks. For more information contact Shawna Austin at [email protected]

filed under: