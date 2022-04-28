FARMINGTON — The Franklin County budget panel will begin reviewing the commissioners’ proposed $7.24 million spending plan at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the courtroom at the county courthouse.

Of that amount, about $4.79 million is for county government and about $2.45 million is for the county Detention Center.

Factoring in anticipated revenues and undesignated funds, the government portion is about $4 million. Factoring in anticipated revenues, including the county Jail Operations Distribution Fund and jail boarding revenue, the jail’s portion equals about $2.2 million.

The county government amount is about $70,019 more than the current budget. After revenues are added in, it reflects an increase of $52,114 over the current budget. Contributing to the higher amount are proposed wage increases.

On the jail side, the spending plan is $149,389, more than the current budget. With revenues included, the increase is $109,389.

Increases in the jail budget include $51,000 for a new transport van, and higher costs for medical, fuel, liquid propane, food, supplies and other expenses.

The Budget Advisory Committee will have presentations from all departments beginning with Franklin County Soil and Water District on Wednesday and concluding with Probate Office, according to Chairwoman Tiffany Maiuri’s agenda.

The meeting will be available on Zoom: ID 492 510 0482. Passcode is 030621. It will also be livestreamed on Mt. Blue Community Access TV with closed captioning on its Facebook page. The link can be found at mtbluetv.org.

